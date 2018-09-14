Innovate UK: Electric vehicle event round up

KTN is running several events for electric vehicle funding over the next few months.

The UK is positioned as a world leader in the development and manufacture of ultra-low/zero emission vehicles. The government’s Road to Zero strategy has set an expectation that by 2030 at least 50%, and as many as 70%, of new car sales and up to 40% of new van sales will be ultra low emission. This builds on the commitment for all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040.

Progress on the transition to zero emission vehicles has increased over recent years thanks in part to government supported programmes such as the Integrated Delivery Programme (IDP) and the Faraday Battery Challenge.

Now the next round of funding for both IDP and Faraday Battery Challenge is coming on stream. These separate competitions build on the success of previous funding rounds and highlights government’s commitment to UK automotive now and into the future.

KTN is running several events for these competitions and anyone interested in finding out more about IDP15 and/or the Faraday Battery Challenge is urged to book a place. You can find out more about these events and register by following the links below:

– Faraday Battery Challenge: Innovation competition. 19 September, London. Launch of the competition scope. Register here.

– Faraday Battery Challenge: Innovation competition. 19 September, webcast of the above event for those unable to attend in person. Register here.

– IDP15 competition briefing. 20 September, London. Register here.

– IDP15 competition briefing. 20 September, webcast of the above event for those unable to attend in person. Register here.

– Faraday Battery Challenge: Innovation competition. 25 September, Cardiff. Briefing event. Register here.

– Faraday Battery Challenge: Innovation competition and IDP15. 26 September, Sunderland. Joint event. Register here.

– Specialised Vehicle event. 15 October. An event aimed at specialist large vehicles and their supply chain. Express interest in attending here.