Innoscience introduces new 100V bi-directional GaN IC for 48V/60V battery management systems (BMS) applications

One VGaN™ can replace two back-to-back Si MOSFETs

Innoscience Technology, the company founded to create a global energy ecosystem based on high-performance, low-cost, gallium-nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) power solutions, has launched a new 100V bi-directional member of the company’s VGaN IC family. The first family of VGaN devices rated 40V with wide on-resistance range (1.2mOhm – 12mOhm) have been successfully deployed in the USB OVP of mobile phones such as OPPO, OnePlus etc.

The new 100V VGaN (INV100FQ030A) can be employed to achieve high efficiency in 48V or 60V battery management systems (BMS), as well as for high-side load switch applications in bidirectional converters, switching circuits in power systems, and other fields. Such device it is ideal in application such as home batteries, portable charging station, e-scooters, e-bikes etc.

One VGaN replaces two back-to-back Si MOSFETs; they are connected with a common drain to achieve bidirectional switching of battery charging and discharging, further reducing on-resistance and loss significantly with respect to traditional Silicon solution. BOM count, PCB space and costs are also reduced accordingly.

The INV100FQ030A 100V VGaN IC supports two-way pass-through, two-way cut-off and no-reverse-recovery modes of operation. Devices feature an extremely low gate charge of just 90nC, ultra-low dynamic on-resistance of 3.2mΩ and small, 4x6mm package size.

Dr. Denis Marcon, General Manager, Innoscience Europe comments: “Innoscience’s continuous innovation and development of our core technology plus our 8-inch wafer GaN IDM model will accelerate the miniaturization of systems, making them more efficient and energy-saving.”

Innoscience ‘s 100V GaN series products are in mass production in En-FCQFN (exposed top side cooling) and FCQFN packaging.

SOURCE: Innoscience