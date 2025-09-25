INNEOVA Engineering, an INNEOVA Holdings Company, signs MoU with HyCee to support hydrogen adoption in Singapore

Driving hydrogen innovation to power Singapore’s Green Plan 2030

INNEOVA Holdings Limited (“INNEOVA Holdings” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based solutions provider focused on maximising uptime, optimising total cost of ownership, and extending asset longevity through sustainable engineering, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, INNEOVA Engineering Pte. Ltd., has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HyCee Pte. Ltd. (“HyCee”), a joint venture of GuoFu Hydrogen, to collaborate on advancing hydrogen adoption in Singapore. This strategic partnership positions INNEOVA Holdings to capitalize on the growing global demand for clean energy solutions, aligning with Singapore’s Green Plan 2030.

The MoU establishes a framework for INNEOVA Engineering and HyCee to jointly develop and deploy hydrogen-related technologies and infrastructure in Singapore, targeting high-growth sectors such as transport, logistics, industrial applications, and commercial enterprises. By combining INNEOVA’s expertise in engineering, project execution, and lifecycle management with HyCee’s advanced capabilities in hydrogen production, storage, and distribution, the collaboration aims to deliver scalable, reliable, and sustainable solutions that support Singapore’s low-carbon transition.

Key objectives of the partnership include:

Market Expansion: Engaging potential hydrogen users across transport, logistics, industrial, and commercial sectors to drive adoption.

Engaging potential hydrogen users across transport, logistics, industrial, and commercial sectors to drive adoption. Infrastructure Development: Exploring opportunities to develop hydrogen distribution and refueling infrastructure to support scalability.

Exploring opportunities to develop hydrogen distribution and refueling infrastructure to support scalability. Technology Promotion: Advocating for hydrogen technologies to stakeholders and regulators to foster a supportive ecosystem.

Advocating for hydrogen technologies to stakeholders and regulators to foster a supportive ecosystem. Operational Excellence: Providing comprehensive after-sales service, technical support, and maintenance to ensure reliability and uptime.

Providing comprehensive after-sales service, technical support, and maintenance to ensure reliability and uptime. Pilot Projects: Conducting feasibility studies and pilot programs to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen solutions in Singapore.

Roger Chua, Director of INNEOVA Engineering, stated:

“This strategic collaboration with HyCee strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that align with global decarbonization trends. By integrating our engineering expertise with HyCee’s hydrogen technologies, we are well-positioned to capture opportunities in Singapore’s growing clean energy market, delivering value to our customers and shareholders alike.”

Syed Mubarak, Managing Director of HyCee, added:

“Our partnership with INNEOVA Holdings enables us to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen solutions tailored to Singapore’s market needs. This collaboration not only supports Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 but also positions both companies to lead in the global transition to a low-carbon economy, creating sustainable growth opportunities.”

SOURCE: GlobeNewswire