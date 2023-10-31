Ingo Scherhaufer, Head of Active Safety Development at Daimler Truck AG, awarded the European Commercial Vehicle Safety Award

Joint honour from the German Road Safety Council (DVR), the European Association for Accident Research and Analysis (EVU) and DEKRA

Ingo Scherhaufer has been awarded the European Commercial Vehicle Safety Award 2023. The Head of Active Safety Development at Daimler Truck AG received the award, which has been awarded annually since 1990, jointly by the European Association for Accident Research and Analysis (EVU), the expert organisation DEKRA and the German Road Safety Council (DVR). The official award ceremony took place at the DEKRA Future Congress Commercial Vehicles on Monday in Berlin.

“Ingo Scherhaufer has rendered outstanding services to commercial vehicle safety for many years,” said EVU President Jörg Ahlgrimm in his laudation. “The 6th generation Active Brake Assist emergency braking system with 270° sensing, which was developed under his responsibility, is the latest in a whole series of safety systems whose development and market launch he and his team have driven significantly forward. These included several groundbreaking inventions and world firsts. Thus, we are again honouring a worthy award winner this year.”

Dipl.-Ing. Ingo Scherhaufer (53) studied technical computer science and communications technology in the 1990s. At the same time, he worked as a scientific employee in the research department of the former Daimler-Benz AG on algorithms for driving dynamics parameters based on radar sensor signals. After six years in the supplier sector, during which he worked on the Distronic proximity control system, among other things, Scherhaufer returned to the now merged Daimler Chrysler AG as Head of Innovative Driving Functions. For almost 20 years, he has been responsible for the Active Safety development area at today’s Daimler Truck AG.

Pioneering electronic platforms and software solutions were the basis for many innovations such as the Active Brake Assist emergency braking system, the proximity control system with traffic jam assistant or the new Frontguard Assist, which can detect pedestrians in the blind spot in front of the vehicle when moving off.

“Active safety systems, which Ingo Scherhaufer has been successfully working on developing for more than two decades, have great potential to prevent accidents and save lives,” says Christiane Leonard-Thiemann, Executive Committee Member of the German Road Safety Council. “The fact that commercial vehicles have often been pioneers in the development of these systems is no surprise – given the large masses of vehicles and the associated dire consequences in the event of an accident. We honour Ingo Scherhaufer’s contribution to the progress achieved with the European Safety Award.”

Jann Fehlauer, Managing Director of DEKRA Automobil GmbH, commented on the award: “The intelligent emergency brake assistant, which can prevent accidents at the end of traffic jams – for example due to distraction – represented a milestone when it was introduced and has been continuously developed since then. In the meantime, the turn-off assistant with brake intervention has been added. Today, modern assistance systems can also help prevent serious accidents involving cyclists and pedestrians. Although these are comparatively rare, they often have devastating consequences. The merits of Ingo Scherhaufer for road safety around heavy trucks can hardly be overestimated.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck