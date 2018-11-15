Infosys to open technology and innovation hub in Texas and hire 500 American workers by 2020

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced that it will open its next Technology and Innovation Hub in the State of Texas and hire 500 American workers in the state by 2020. The Hub will be located in Richardson, Texas and have a special focus on the telecommunications, retail and banking sectors.

Infosys’ investment in Texas reinforces the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation for American enterprises by leveraging local talent alongside the best global talent. These new Texas employees will include recent graduates from the state’s prestigious network of colleges, universities and community colleges who will benefit from upskilling through Infosys’ world-class training curriculum.

The Texas Technology and Innovation Hub represents a key milestone in Infosys’ digital transformation campaign for the Americas and builds upon its May 2017 announcement to hire 10,000 American workers by 2019. Infosys has hired over 6,200 American workers since May 2017.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Texas, which is another important step in our continued investment in driving digital transformation for American businesses,” said Pravin Rao, COO, Infosys. “Digital is rapidly changing every industry, and our Hubs will allow us to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside our clients.”

“Infosys’ expanded investment in Texas is fantastic news for our state and will provide Texans with the training and skills they need to compete in today’s technology-driven economy,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “Every Texan should have the opportunity to advance economically, and we thank Infosys for helping even more Texans become part of the workforce for the future.”

“Texas’ world-class educational institutions are key to Infosys’ workforce development efforts,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. “Our investment in Texas will further improve our ability to serve clients by broadening the STEM talent pipeline here and provide training for the specialist skills that our clients need.”

“We are pleased to see Infosys establishing its new technology and innovation hub in Richardson,” said Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker. “Infosys will benefit tremendously from the Telecom Corridor® area’s access to leading corporations across a variety of sectors, a deep pool of experienced tech talent and strong academic partners preparing the professionals of tomorrow. We are grateful to our community for helping us build a well-deserved global reputation as a leader in digital innovation, and we are also deeply appreciative of the State’s support in bringing this project to fruition.”

Earlier this week, the City of Richardson, Richardson Chamber of Commerce and Richardson Rotary Clubs selected Infosys to receive the International Business EDGE Award, given to a foreign-owned business in Richardson that has provided significant economic investments and support in the community.

Building on the strength of its existing Texas network of highly skilled professionals, the Texas Technology and Innovation Hub will facilitate greater collaboration with clients in the region. To date, Infosys has opened two Technology and Innovation Hubs, one in Indianapolis, Indiana and another in Raleigh, North Carolina. Infosys has also announced additional Technology and Innovation Hubs in Hartford, Connecticut and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as a unique Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

As part of Infosys’ commitment to driving digital transformation for American enterprises and helping create the workforce of the future, Infosys Foundation USA has provided multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools. To date, more than 4.7 million students; 13,000 teachers and 21,000 schools across America, including over 11,164 students, 256 teachers and 252 schools in Texas, have benefited from computer science training and classroom equipment funded by Infosys Foundation USA. This includes grants for professional development for teachers, hands on workshops for students, and new technology and teaching aids for classrooms, with an emphasis placed on serving underrepresented groups such as women, African-American, Latino, urban, rural and autistic groups that will gain greater access to computer science and maker education.

For more information, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/american-innovation/Pages/tx.aspx

SOURCE: Infosys