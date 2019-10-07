Infosys selected as one of the main suppliers to deliver digital transformation services to Volvo Cars

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been selected as the main supplier to deliver Volvo Cars’ digital transformation services for its Enterprise Digital Commercial Operations Applications and Products.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will offer next generation application services leveraging its Global Delivery Model (GDM), agile delivery, automation and other service optimization levers to deliver effective service operations. Based on the Scale Agile Framework (SAFe), Infosys will enable transformation of application management and application development deliveries to a 100 percent agile operating model.

Infosys will also leverage Fluido, a leading Salesforce Consulting Partner in Nordics which it acquired in 2018, to bring best-in-class Salesforce capabilities and localization to accelerate Volvo Cars’ next generation retail and consumer experience roadmap.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We are delighted to be selected as one of Volvo Cars’ main suppliers in its transformation journey to extend digitally advanced customer experience and create a scalable, cost effective and agile operating model. The association with Volvo Cars reaffirms our strategic commitment to offer an industry leading and localized solution to drive its digital transformation agenda to achieve the strategic business goals.”

SOURCE: Infosys