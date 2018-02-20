Infosys and PTC launch Industrial IoT Center of Excellence

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services today announced the launch of a joint Center of Excellence (CoE) with PTC, a global provider of technology platforms and solutions, at the Infosys campus in Bengaluru. This CoE will focus on solutions for brownfield as well as greenfield industrial setups.

This CoE will build on Infosys’ Industry 4.0 thought leadership, deep knowledge of traditional product engineering and industry domains, along with the understanding of clients’ existing assets, products and production lines grounds up. On this strong foundation, Infosys will continue to make targeted investments in building vertical-specific solutions leveraging technologies of tomorrow, including an extensive Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem that leverages the PTC ThingWorx® industrial innovation platform, to help customers realize the tangible benefits of Internet of Things (IoT).

Ravi Kumar, President & Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said “PTC is a strategic global partner for us. Based on our strong foundation of product engineering excellence, we will be able to create applications like product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions, Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions leveraging their ThingWorx IoT platform. Together we will accelerate digital innovation and drive significant business outcomes for our clients.”

Catherine Kniker, Chief Revenue Officer, ThingWorx, PTC, said, “We have the most robust IoT technology in the world enabling organizations to improve the way that they design, manufacture, sell, operate, and service their products. Our joint Center of Excellence (CoE) with Infosys in Bengaluru will help enterprises transform and generate significant value in today’s competitive business landscape.”

PTC and ThingWorx are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

