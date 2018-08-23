Infosys opens North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today inaugurated its Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh. In addition, Infosys announced that it has hired more than 4,700 Americans since Spring 2017, including nearly 500 in North Carolina, as part of the company’s campaign to hire 10,000 American and accelerate the pace of innovation for American industry.

The North Carolina Hub, located at 7751 Brier Creek Parkway in Raleigh, will help Infosys work more closely with clients in the region to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges in such areas as machine learning, artificial intelligence, user experience and advanced digital technologies, including big data and cloud. The Hub will also train, upskill and reskill Infosys and client employees in the technologies required to help American businesses accelerate their digital transformations.

“The inauguration of our Raleigh Technology and Innovation Hub empowers our North Carolina employees by providing them with pioneering technology training that will help American industries revitalize their core businesses,” said Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. “Supported by academic institutions in North Carolina and around the country, the Hub allows us to co-locate, co-innovate and co-create alongside our clients and build on our passion for creating the next generation of top U.S. technology talent through world-class education and training. We are delighted to establish our presence here in North Carolina, which is already home to a highly skilled technology workforce and strong higher education ecosystem and thank Governor Roy Cooper for his support.”

“I am pleased to join Infosys today at the grand opening of their Raleigh Technology and Innovation Hub,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Just over a year ago, Infosys committed to creating 2,000 high-skill, high-wage jobs in the Tar Heel State. The company is making strong progress towards that hiring target and, perhaps even more importantly, Infosys’ commitment to workforce development is helping to create new expertise in North Carolina and prepare our workforce for the jobs of the future.”

“Today’s Hub inauguration represents another major step forward for Infosys in North Carolina. Our continued investment here enhances our ability to serve businesses in the state, including those in financial services, life sciences, clean technology and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. “We have formed strong partnerships with the state’s economic development team, which has supported our efforts to build this Hub and recruit and train the workforce of the future. Our partnerships with institutions of higher education have already helped to create a pipeline of talent for us from top universities and community colleges.”

“We are grateful for Infosys’ commitment to the North Carolina Community College System as part of their expansion in Raleigh. Infosys’ history of and commitment to lifelong education for their employees is complimentary to Wake Tech’s efforts in workforce training in North Carolina,” said Wake Tech President Dr. Stephen Scott. “By partnering with Infosys, Wake Tech is better able to provide a path to a career in technology and allow the state to maintain a competitive and a thriving job market.”

Infosys’ partnerships with North Carolina academic institutions such as the North Carolina Community College System, North Carolina State University and others will provide recent graduates and experienced professionals with exposure to the latest training, research and career mentorship. Infosys’ academic partners will augment the company’s dedicated learning facilities within the Hub, which will deliver continuous learning across the employee lifecycle.

Infosys’ commitment to education also extends to the company’s charitable foundation, Infosys Foundation USA. In North Carolina, the Foundation has provided multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools. To date, these grants have reached 3,938 students, 102 teachers and 94 schools across the state.

For more information, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/american-innovation/Pages/nc.aspx