Infosys named a Leader in Professional Services for Salesforce Sales Cloud & Service Cloud in USA by ISG

Infosys has been recognized as a leader in the ISG Provider Lens 2019 – Salesforce Ecosystem report for the provision of Professional Services for Sales Cloud & Service Cloud in USA. The report highlighted Infosys’ focus on the US market and underlined its focus on the digital transformation of their clients, comprehensive development environment for Salesforce implementations, as well as powerful industry solutions especially in the automotive and healthcare spaces. The report also highlighted the outstanding customer satisfaction rating obtained by Infosys.

The ISG study analyzed 23 relevant software vendors and service providers in the US market. This was based on multi-phased research and the positioning of selected vendors was done basis the ISG Research methodology. The providers were evaluated on grounds of their strategies and vision, level of innovation, brand awareness and presence in the market as well as the breadth and depth of portfolio of services offered.

The report acknowledged Infosys’ strengths along the following parameters:

Delivery model formula: Infosys operates a global delivery organization with several delivery centers in the U.S. and totals more than 3,000 Salesforce-dedicated resources. Its global delivery mix of onshore and offshore resources contributes to cost efficient project execution.

Deployment automation: With its Agile Pro – Smart Development Platform, Infosys provides a comprehensive implementation environment with several automated steps that help to increase efficiency and speed in Salesforce implementation projects.

Industry offerings: Infosys has powerful industry solutions, namely for automotive and healthcare. For Sales Cloud, Infosys’ preconfigured template for cross industry use is a remarkable offering. In the Service Cloud context, Infosys offers several powerful solutions such as Smart Field Manager – a field service platform and HR Case Management.

SOURCE: Infosys