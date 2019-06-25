Infosys named a Leader among API Strategy and Delivery Service Providers in 2019 Report

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Global API Strategy and Delivery Service Providers, Q2 2019 report based on its scores in the evaluation. The report published by independent research firm Forrester Research Inc. recognizes Infosys with the highest score in the strategy category.

According to the report, “Infosys’ API practice takes a transformative view of the possibilities that APIs provide for products, business models, customer experience and effective business execution. The firm also aims for innovation in applying APIs to digital initiatives and vertical sectors, building API ecosystems and minimizing barriers to microservices adoption.” The report recognizes Infosys for providing strong API platform, governance focus and support for strategic thinking about the business possibilities of APIs.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, “Infosys delivers unique and multifaceted capabilities across the complete spectrum of API services in business and technical domains. Our differentiated approach covering strategy to execution using strongly curated accelerators and enablers has led to positive and high velocity client outcomes. I believe this recognition is a testament of our robust capabilities in API Platforms that enables digital agility and dynamic ecosystem for our clients.”

Randy Heffner, Vice President, Principal Analyst Serving Application Development & Delivery Professionals at Forrester, wrote in the report, “Infosys’ forward-thinking strategy complements strong technical competency….Infosys’ top strengths in our evaluation included API program strategy, governance setup, platform setup, design and build services, managed operations, quality practices, business technology vision, its innovation road map, and its range of commercial models.”

A complimentary copy of the report can be accessed here.

