INFNITI USA reports May 2019 sales

INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,413 vehicles in May.
The QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle, up 57 percent to 1,760, had its best May ever. With deliveries of 4,100 vehicles, the QX60 seven-passenger crossover had an increase of 10 percent. Overall, INFINITI SUV’s and crossovers were up 8 percent for the month.
|May
|May
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|INFINITI Total
|10,413
|11,625
|-10.4
|53,219
|61,472
|-13.4
|Q50
|1,857
|2,945
|-36.9
|12,295
|16,526
|-25.6
|Q60
|314
|848
|-63.0
|2,043
|4,101
|-50.2
|Q70
|203
|390
|-47.9
|1,510
|2,153
|-29.9
|QX30
|350
|672
|-47.9
|2,159
|4,158
|-48.1
|QX50
|1,829
|1,859
|-1.6
|6,925
|7,356
|-5.9
|QX60
|4,100
|3,718
|10.3
|19,703
|18,794
|4.8
|QX70
|0
|69
|-100.0
|6
|741
|-99.2
|QX80
|1,760
|1,124
|56.6
|8,578
|7,643
|12.2
|Car
|2,374
|4,183
|-43.2
|15,848
|22,780
|-30.4
|CUV/SUV
|8,039
|7,442
|8.0
|37,371
|38,692
|-3.4
SOURCE: INFINITI