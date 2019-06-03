INFNITI USA reports May 2019 sales

   June 3, 2019

INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,413 vehicles in May.

The QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle, up 57 percent to 1,760, had its best May ever. With deliveries of 4,100 vehicles, the QX60 seven-passenger crossover had an increase of 10 percent. Overall, INFINITI SUV’s and crossovers were up 8 percent for the month.

  May May Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
  2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg
             
INFINITI Total 10,413 11,625 -10.4 53,219 61,472 -13.4
Q50 1,857 2,945 -36.9 12,295 16,526 -25.6
Q60 314 848 -63.0 2,043 4,101 -50.2
Q70 203 390 -47.9 1,510 2,153 -29.9
QX30 350 672 -47.9 2,159 4,158 -48.1
QX50 1,829 1,859 -1.6 6,925 7,356 -5.9
QX60 4,100 3,718 10.3 19,703 18,794 4.8
QX70 0 69 -100.0 6 741 -99.2
QX80 1,760 1,124 56.6 8,578 7,643 12.2
Car 2,374 4,183 -43.2 15,848 22,780 -30.4
CUV/SUV 8,039 7,442 8.0 37,371 38,692 -3.4

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: INFINITI

