Infinium secures prime site in West Thurrock, East London, for EV FleetHub development

Infinium Logistics, the European asset management and energy transition specialist, announces that it has completed the acquisition of two adjoining sites in West Thurrock for C.£15 million.

The acquisition includes two adjacent off-market sites totalling over four acres, located on Motherwell Way in West Thurrock, a prime industrial area east of London, near Lakeside Shopping Centre. Site one comprised a three-acre open storage investment property, while site two, a one-acre property, was previously owner-occupied by a private individual. The combined site creates a regular shape that is ideal for Infinium’s development plans, which involve creating an electrified FleetHub. Infinium is now working with customers on proposals for a parking and charging facility that can accommodate between 250 and 500 vans.

This acquisition underscores Infinium’s commitment to expanding its footprint and capabilities, delivering state-of-the-art EV (Electric Vehicle) charging and transport infrastructure. Infinium leverages large-scale institutional investment in energy infrastructure to capitalise on the energy transition as a competitive advantage for its customers.

The strategic location offers proximity to key parcel carrier hubs in Essex and North-East London, serving a large population. Additionally, its adjacency to Lakeside Shopping Centre provides opportunities for local businesses to utilise its FleetHub model.

Tom Gough, Investment Director at Infinium, commented: “This acquisition is a strategic milestone for Infinium as we continue to expand our capabilities in electrified transport infrastructure. The site’s prime location and our development plans align perfectly with our mission to deliver optimised facilities that meet the growing demand for efficient and low-carbon transport. We are excited to integrate these new sites into our platform and look forward to the positive impact they will have on the local community and the broader energy transition efforts. We would welcome further opportunities to review in core, ‘last-mile’ logistics locations across Western Europe.”

Phil Bayliss, CEO of Infinium, added: “As we continue to build our platform and capabilities, strategic acquisitions like this one enable us to meet the growing demand for EV infrastructure. As the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of EV continues to decrease, we anticipate fast growing demand for this essential infrastructure. By combining smart energy procurement and storage solutions with advances in technology and efficient real estate design, FleetHubs can provide low-carbon, low-cost power solutions for transport. This will contribute to cleaner air and a healthier environment for the local community while providing competitive advantages for forward thinking fleet operators.”

SOURCE: Infinium