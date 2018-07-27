INFINITI – What’s New for 2019

INFINITI U.S. sales set an all-time record of 153,415 in 2017, fueled by an aggressive portfolio of performance luxury sedans and SUVs. The positive sales trend is expected to continue through calendar year 2018, thanks to the all-new midsize luxury crossover, the 2019 QX50, which went on sale in April.

The QX50’s advanced variable compression ratio (VC-Turbo) engine is the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, providing both dynamic and efficient performance. The QX50 also offers available ProPILOT Assist driver-assistance technology, which includes steering assist and advanced Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range and stop-and-hold capability, which can help relieve driver stress in stop-and-go highway traffic situations.

Following is a brief model-by-model overview of what’s new for INFINITI’s 2019 lineup. Additional information for Q50, Q60 and QX80 will be available closer to each vehicle’s on-sale date, and, as always, stay tuned to INFINITInews.com for the latest product news and updates.

2019 INFINITI Q70 – Available now

The 2019 INFINITI Q70 and Q70L (long wheelbase) performance luxury sedans bring together unparalleled levels of style, performance, luxury, craftsmanship and technology. For 2019, the Q70 and Q70L are available exclusively with 3.7-liter V6 or 5.6-liter V8 engines – the previously available Q70 Hybrid is no longer offered.

The 2019 Q70 is available in four models – Q70 3.7 LUXE, Q70 3.7 LUXE AWD, Q70 5.6 LUXE and Q70 5.6 LUXE AWD.

For 2019, all Q70 3.7 LUXE content from the previously complimentary Essential package is now standard. The new standard features include:

INFINITI InTouch™ Navigation with InTouch™ Services

Bose® Premium Audio System with 10 speakers

Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection

Leather-appointed seating

Climate-controlled front seats

Heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front and rear sonar system

The Q70L, with an additional 5.6 inches of rear seat legroom, is offered in four models – Q70L 3.7 LUXE, Q70L 3.7 LUXE AWD, Q70L 5.6 LUXE and Q70L 5.6 LUXE AWD.

2019 INFINITI QX30 – Available fall 2018

The INFINITI QX30 once again is marked by a balance of coupe sportiness, crossover utility and 5-door versatility. The QX30 comes standard with a 208-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and 7-speed dual clutch transmission. For 2019, it is offered in four front-wheel drive models: QX30 PURE, QX30 LUXE, QX30 ESSENTIAL and QX30 SPORT, plus two Intelligent All-Wheel Drive equipped models: QX30 LUXE AWD and QX30 ESSENTIAL AWD.

The QX30 received a number of significant enhancements for the 2018.5 model year, including:

Revised model naming – PURE, LUXE, SPORT and ESSENTIAL

Revised package content and naming, including the ProASSIST Package (previously Technology Package)

Forward Emergency Braking now standard on all grade levels

New City Black option package added for QX30 SPORT, featuring graphite leatherette and suede-like seating, purple contrast stitching and 19-inch machine-finished aluminum-alloy wheels with purple accents

Standard panoramic moonroof on LUXE, SPORT and ESSENTIAL grades

New Pearlescent Black exterior paint color

For model year 2019, the QX30 LUXE is available with the Navigation Package and optional 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 235/45R19 run-flat summer tires. Availability will be announced in Fall 2018.

2019 INFINITI QX50 – Available now

The all-new 2019 QX50 offers world-first technologies, standout design, an enhanced interior space and an entirely new platform – providing a new level of versatility, efficiency and performance in luxury mid-size crossovers.

The QX50’s aerodynamic exterior reinterprets INFINITI’s distinctive “Powerful Elegance” design language and signature design cues. It combines a confident stance with intelligent packaging, while deep character lines highlight the influence of human artistry in the design process.

The 2019 QX50 is built on an all-new platform engineered with versatility of application in mind. Within the unrivalled interior space, an artistic application of high-quality materials and advanced craftsmanship make the cabin as welcoming and comfortable as it is versatile.

Among the cutting-edge technologies available in the 2019 QX50 are ProPILOT Assist and the first crossover and first front-wheel drive application of Direct Adaptive Steering. Additional available technologies include Distance Control Assist, Back-up Collision Intervention, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention and Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection.

The QX50’s advanced VC-Turbo engine is the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, transforming on demand. A breakthrough in combustion engine design, the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency. It combines the power of a high-output 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of a four-cylinder diesel engine.

In operation, the VC-Turbo engine offers any compression ratio between 8:1 (for high performance) and 14:1 (for high efficiency). The engine delivers 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. The 2019 QX50 offers class-leading fuel economy rated at 27 mpg combined for front-wheel drive and 26 mpg combined for all-wheel drive models.

The 2019 QX50 is offered in three very well-equipped models – QX50 PURE, QX50 LUXE and QX50 ESSENTIAL – each in a choice of front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

Also available are a number of optional packages, including the Premium Audio Package with Bose® Performance Series premium audio; the ProASSIST Package; the ProACTIVE Package with ProPILOT Assist and Direct Adaptive Steering; the Autograph Package with white semi-aniline leather with quilting; and the Sensory Package with unique cube design LED headlamps, Adaptive Front Lighting System, natural Maple wood interior trim, and black Ultrasuede trim accents.

2019 INFINITI QX60 – Available now

The award-winning INFINITI QX60 luxury crossover, consistently among INFINITI’s two bestselling models, continues into the 2019 model year as one of the most versatile 3-row/7-passenger vehicles on the market today – offering a combination of family features with a welcoming, crafted design inside and out.

For 2019, the QX60 adds a number of significant enhancements, including:

Revised grade walk with four available models: QX60 PURE, QX60 PURE AWD, QX60 LUXE and QX60 LUXE AWD

New QX60 LIMITED package with exclusive Stone-colored semi-aniline leather seats, dark silver wood accents, dark chrome exterior trim and 20-inch dark aluminum-alloy wheels

New option package content, including the ProASSIST Package with added Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Intervention and High Beam Assist

Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection and Predictive Forward Collision Warning now standard on all grade levels

Three new exterior colors: Deep Bordeaux, Imperial Black and Mocha Almond

