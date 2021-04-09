INFINITI ushers in exciting new era with all-new, provocative QX55, stunning QX60 crossovers arriving in 2021

The wait is over.

INFINITI celebrates the arrival of the stunning all-new 2022 INFINITI QX55 crossovers into showrooms across the U.S. and Canada soon, signaling the arrival of a vibrant, new era for the luxury automaker.

Fortified by its commitment to deliver outstanding vehicles that are both powerful and composed, the path forward for INFINITI includes an impressive roster of captivating and expressive vehicles, complemented by a renewed focus on driver and owner engagement.

“We’re looking forward to a new era for the brand, with an equal emphasis on excitement and total customer satisfaction,” said INFINITI Chairman Peyman Kargar. “That begins with the daring new QX55 soon, the breathtaking QX60 after, and plenty more to come.”

First, the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX55 will arrive in showrooms across North America beginning in April, with other key markets to follow later. For consumers in the U.S., INFINITI offered a new, overwhelmingly successful digital reservation program that allowed shoppers to claim their opportunity to buy their bold, exciting 2022 QX55. The all-new QX55 offers generous standard equipment, including wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, 20-inch wheels, and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for $46,500 MSRP to start, underscoring its value and substantial style for new owners who are looking to make a statement.

“The early reactions to the INFINITI QX55 have been incredibly positive,” said Jeff Pope, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. “We exceeded our goals for reservations in just a few weeks, which means to me that the bold QX55 is already turning heads.”

The QX55 is the only coupe crossover available with INFINITI’s innovative VC-Turbo engine that seamlessly alters compression ratio to deliver better fuel economy or power, as the driver demands it. Offered in three well-equipped grade levels — LUXE, ESSENTIAL and SENSORY — the QX55 demands attention with its unapologetic style, driver-centric layout, impressive tech, and engaging dynamics that reward passionate owners.

The all-new INFINITI QX60 three-row crossover, which was previewed by the gorgeous QX60 Monograph design study released last year, is expected to join the QX55 by the end of 2021. Exciting new vehicles and initiatives for INFINITI are all on the way, with more details to follow later.

SOURCE: INFINITI