INFINITI USA reports 2020 second quarter sales

2020
2019
% Change
|Q2 Sales (Apr-Jun)
16,095
28,743
-44.0
|CYTD Sales
41,653
63,058
-33.9
INFINITI today reported deliveries of 16,095 vehicles in quarter two of 2020. Second quarter highlights:
- The QX50 mid-size luxury crossover had its best June.
- With 1,339 deliveries the QX80 full-size luxury had its best April.
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Quarterly
CYTD
CYTD
CYTD
2020
2019
% chg
2020
2019
% chg
|INFINITI Total
16,095
28,743
-44.0
41,653
63,058
-33.9
|Q50
3,643
6,073
-40.0
9,218
14,337
-35.7
|Q60
770
1,098
-29.9
1,697
2,402
-29.4
|Q70
14
731
-98.1
129
1,693
-92.4
|QX30
21
872
-97.6
133
2,449
-94.6
|QX50
4,899
5,141
-4.7
9,069
8,724
4.0
|QX60
3,110
10,006
-68.9
12,171
22,836
-46.7
|QX80
3,638
4,822
-24.6
9,236
10,611
-13.0
|Car
4,427
7,902
-44.0
11,044
18,432
-40.1
|CUV/SUV
11,668
20,841
-44.0
30,609
44,626
-31.4
SOURCE: INFINITI