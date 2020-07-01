INFINITI USA reports 2020 second quarter sales

INFINITI today reported deliveries of 16,095 vehicles in quarter two of 2020

   July 1st, 2020

2020

2019

% Change
Q2 Sales         (Apr-Jun)

16,095

28,743

-44.0
CYTD Sales

41,653

63,058

-33.9

INFINITI today reported deliveries of 16,095 vehicles in quarter two of 2020. Second quarter highlights:

  • The QX50 mid-size luxury crossover had its best June.
  • With 1,339 deliveries the QX80 full-size luxury had its best April.

Apr-Jun

Apr-Jun

Quarterly

CYTD

CYTD

CYTD

2020

2019

% chg

2020

2019

% chg
INFINITI Total

16,095

28,743

-44.0

41,653

63,058

-33.9
Q50

3,643

6,073

-40.0

9,218

14,337

-35.7
Q60

770

1,098

-29.9

1,697

2,402

-29.4
Q70

14

731

-98.1

129

1,693

-92.4
QX30

21

872

-97.6

133

2,449

-94.6
QX50

4,899

5,141

-4.7

9,069

8,724

4.0
QX60

3,110

10,006

-68.9

12,171

22,836

-46.7
QX80

3,638

4,822

-24.6

9,236

10,611

-13.0
Car

4,427

7,902

-44.0

11,044

18,432

-40.1
CUV/SUV

11,668

20,841

-44.0

30,609

44,626

-31.4

SOURCE: INFINITI

Close
Close