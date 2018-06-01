INFINITI U.S. reports May 2018 sales

In its second full month at INFINITI retailers, the all-new 2019 QX50 luxury crossover, powered with the world’s first variable compression engine, was up more than 51 percent, contributing to its best May with 1,859 deliveries.

Boosted by the increased traffic that the all-new QX50 is bringing to INFINTI showrooms, the QX60 7-passenger luxury crossover also saw an 8 percent increase, bringing its second best May with more than 3,700 delivered.

In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 11,625 vehicles in the U.S. during May, down 7 percent against last year’s record.

May May Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg INFINITI Total 11,625 12,514 -7.1 61,472 66,872 -8.1 Q50 2,945 3,370 -12.6 16,526 16,379 0.9 Q60 848 972 -12.8 4,101 5,087 -19.4 Q70 390 459 -15.0 2,153 2,864 -24.8 QX30 672 927 -27.5 4,158 8,667 -52.0 QX50 1,859 1,230 51.1 7,356 6,745 9.1 QX60 3,718 3,449 7.7 18,794 14,921 26.0 QX70 69 683 -89.9 741 4,094 -81.9 QX80 1,124 1,424 -21.1 7,643 8,115 -5.8 Car 4,183 4,801 -3.5 22,780 24,330 -6.4 CUV/SUV 7,442 7,713 -7.1 38,692 42,542 -9.0

