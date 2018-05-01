INFINITI U.S. reports April sales

2018 2017 % Change April Sales 8,960 10,797 -17.0 Total Sales 49,847 54,358 -8.3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With its first full month of arriving at INFINITI retailers, the 2019 QX50, powered by the world’s first variable compression engine, contributed to the best April in the luxury crossover’s history, with 1,413 deliveries, up 18%.

Benefitting from the increased traffic that the QX50 brought into showrooms, the QX60 7-passenger luxury crossover also saw a large increase in April, up 9% to more than 3,000 deliveries.

In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 8,960 vehicles in the U.S. during April, down 17%.

Apr Apr Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % chg 2018 2017 % chg INFINITI Total 8,960 10,797 -17.0 49,847 54,358 -8.3 Q50 1,880 2,559 -26.5 13,581 13,009 4.4 Q60 650 744 -12.6 3,253 4,115 -20.9 Q70 272 443 -38.6 1,763 2,405 -26.7 QX30 671 1,208 -44.5 3,486 7,740 -55.0 QX50 1,413 1,197 18.0 5,497 5,515 -0.3 QX60 3,052 2,804 8.8 15,076 11,472 31.4 QX70 102 506 -79.8 672 3,411 -80.3 QX80 920 1,336 -31.1 6,519 6,691 -2.6 Car 2,802 3,746 -25.2 18,597 19,529 -4.8 CUV/SUV 6,158 7,051 -12.7 31,250 34,829 -10.3

