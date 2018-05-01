INFINITI U.S. reports April sales

|2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With its first full month of arriving at INFINITI retailers, the 2019 QX50, powered by the world’s first variable compression engine, contributed to the best April in the luxury crossover’s history, with 1,413 deliveries, up 18%.
Benefitting from the increased traffic that the QX50 brought into showrooms, the QX60 7-passenger luxury crossover also saw a large increase in April, up 9% to more than 3,000 deliveries.
In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 8,960 vehicles in the U.S. during April, down 17%.
|Apr
|Apr
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|2018
|2017
|% chg
|INFINITI Total
|8,960
|10,797
|-17.0
|49,847
|54,358
|-8.3
|Q50
|1,880
|2,559
|-26.5
|13,581
|13,009
|4.4
|Q60
|650
|744
|-12.6
|3,253
|4,115
|-20.9
|Q70
|272
|443
|-38.6
|1,763
|2,405
|-26.7
|QX30
|671
|1,208
|-44.5
|3,486
|7,740
|-55.0
|QX50
|1,413
|1,197
|18.0
|5,497
|5,515
|-0.3
|QX60
|3,052
|2,804
|8.8
|15,076
|11,472
|31.4
|QX70
|102
|506
|-79.8
|672
|3,411
|-80.3
|QX80
|920
|1,336
|-31.1
|6,519
|6,691
|-2.6
|Car
|2,802
|3,746
|-25.2
|18,597
|19,529
|-4.8
|CUV/SUV
|6,158
|7,051
|-12.7
|31,250
|34,829
|-10.3