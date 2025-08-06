Infiniti to preview future product direction with QX65 Monograph and twin QX80 concepts at Monterey Car Week

Infiniti returns to Monterey Car Week with an audacious concept vehicle debut that accelerates Infiniti’s product renaissance into the future

Infiniti returns to Monterey Car Week with an audacious concept vehicle debut that accelerates Infiniti’s product renaissance into the future. The concept, called QX65 Monograph, will be joined by two additional concepts that explore the confident and powerful potential of the all-new QX80 flagship.

QX65 Monograph builds on the daring principles of Infiniti’s Artistry in Motion design language, blending precise craftsmanship with sleek and seamless body forms. It makes its debut at The Quail on Friday, Aug. 15, and provides strong hints to the future of Infiniti’s expanded model lineup.

Media in attendance at The Quail will enjoy an in-depth walkaround of the concept’s styling elements from Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president of Global Design, at 12 p.m. local time. Also present will be Tiago Castro, vice president, Infiniti Americas.

Alongside QX65 Monograph, Infiniti designers will showcase two stunning design exercises that imagine the possibilities of the all-new QX80. Dubbed QX80 Track Spec and QX80 Terrain Spec, these evocative models exemplify the innovative ways Infiniticlients make the most of life with their vehicles.

Following its debut at The Quail, QX65 Monograph will be showcased on the Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach on Sunday, Aug. 17. Media attendees are invited to join Infiniti at its Hospitality Suite during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where the brand proudly continues its 19-year partnership with the iconic event.

SOURCE: Infiniti