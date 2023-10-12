Infiniti set to debut Vision Qe concept and announce suite of future products

Infiniti today announced the global debut of Vision Qe, a sleek concept that previews its first all-electric model

Along with the concept, Infiniti will announce several stunning new models on Oct. 24, providing a glimpse into its future model range.

In concert with a recently updated visual identity, retail architecture and new multi-sensory signature, the product renaissance signals a new dawn and holistic refresh for INFINITI as it accelerates toward its long-term plan, Ambition 2030.

Stay tuned for more updates.

SOURCE: Infiniti