INFINITI returns to the Los Angeles Auto Show with a concept, crossover and craft coffee

At the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, INFINITI will showcase its standout designs, premium interiors and world-first technologies. The luxury brand will also offer show-stopping coffee and torched doughnuts to the crowd at AutoMobility LA.

INFINITI’s highly-publicized Prototype 10 concept debuted earlier this year at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and will take center stage at the brand’s 2018 LA Auto Show stand. The concept is a daring single-seat, electrified speedster – perfect for the ever-temperate LA weather – that re-imagines the classic perception with a cool, clean and forward-looking design. Prototype 10 taps into the unique Californian attitude of self-expression, both in its design and its performance. The concept challenges accepted automotive norms and has found a ‘spiritiual home’ in California, where its design was finished and brought to life.

The 2019 INFINITI QX50, unveiled during last year’s LA Auto Show, will be the star of the brand’s current model line-up featured at the show. The luxury mid-size crossover boasts world-first technologies, striking design and an award-winning, spacious interior. The vehicle’s VC-Turbo engine, the world’s first production variable compression ratio engine, delivers driving pleasure and efficiency in equal measure, transforming on demand.

“An auto show in the entertainment capital of the U.S. is the right venue for a show-stopping vehicle, which is why we’ve chosen to bring the stunning Prototype 10 concept to this year’s show,” said Mike Colleran, Vice President and Head of INFINITI Americas. “Los Angeles is one of our most important markets in the U.S. and we look forward to showing off the new QX50 and our other core production models as well.”

Additionally, INFINITI tapped specialty gift coffee company SYPCOFFEE and Gastro Garage, an LA-based pop-up dining experience, to fuel AutoMobility LA attendees. Nashville-based SYPCOFFEE was founded by former longtime INFINITI executive Craig Margolius. Each drink on the menu is named after INFINITI vehicles and features unexpected flavors. Gastro Garage marries blowtorches and brioche to create their signature “gastro tanks” – toasted brioche doughnuts with nitrous foam and torched toppings.

