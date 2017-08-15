Infiniti returns to the 2017 Pebble Beach Automotive Week with innovative and immersive experiences

INFINITI is partnering with TEN: The Enthusiast Network during the 2017 Pebble Beach Automotive Week to showcase the best in automotive and technology, and to honor its bold spirit of innovation and commitment to delivering an unparalleled driving experience through “Soul of the Machine,” an interactive activation that places guests at the center of the action.

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

INFINITI is offering an immersive, narrated virtual reality (VR) experience featuring the QX50 Concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®. As guests enter the VR experience space, they are invited to take a seat in an INFINITI driver’s seat and are fitted with VR goggles and headphones. Guests trigger the experience with their actions and immediately begin seeing car parts drift toward them from the horizon to form a QX50 Concept around them. As participants visually explore the car, guided by narration, new experiences are activated to highlight its interior and exterior, Drive Assist Technologies designed to enhance drivers’ senses and the world’s first, production-ready variable compression turbocharged (VCT) engine, an innovation 20 years in the making.

In addition to the VR experience, there will also be an interactive wall featuring the VCT engine’s power and efficiency modes. Using directional body and/or hand movements, participants will be able to activate the modes, allowing them to see firsthand the compressions and various features of each mode.

“Now in our fourth year, INFINITI and TEN’s partnership at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance continues to deliver one-of-a-kind opportunities to engage directly with INFINITI in fresh and innovative ways,” said Phil O’Connor, director of marketing communications and media for INFINITI. “We are pleased to showcase INFINITI’s industry leadership in technological and design innovation, and our ongoing commitment to placing the driver at the heart of all we do.”

INFINITI will host a Ride & Drive at the INFINITI Pavilion, featuring its full line of luxury vehicles including the Q50, Q60 and QX80 Limited. Test-drives will take place Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (both days), starting at the INFINITI Pavilion and throughout the Del Monte Forest and iconic 17-Mile Drive®.

Also at the INFINITI Pavilion is a Wine and Cheese Reception featuring a selection of local artisan cheeses and wines for guests to enjoy. The reception takes place Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Back this year, INFINITI will be hosting Pastries at the Pavilion on Concours Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The INFINITI Pavilion is located at the Pebble Beach Concours Plaza on the corner of Forest Lake Road and Portola Drive in Pebble Beach and will be open to guests during the following times:

Friday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for a private event)

Sunday, Aug. 20, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

