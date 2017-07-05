INFINITI reports record Canadian sales for June 2017

oday, INFINITI reported June sales of 1,202 vehicles in Canada, an increase of 25.1 per cent versus the previous year, making this its best June ever.

INFINITI highlights:

The refreshed 7-passenger QX60 premium crossover continues to be INFINITI’s best-seller with 495 units sold in June, up 41.8 per cent and an all-time sales record.

The QX70 recorded sales of 47 units in June, an increase of 27.0 per cent versus the previous year.

The Q60 premium sports coupe continues to grow in popularity recording sales of 98 units in June.

The new QX30 premium active crossover continues to see strong sales with 108 units sold.

