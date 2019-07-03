INFINITI reports June 2019 Canadian sales

Today, INFINITI reported total Canadian sales of 1,021 in June

   July 3, 2019
2019 2018 % Change
June Sales 1,021 1,398 -27.0 %
CYTD 5,725 5,938 – 3.6 %

Highlights:

  • INFINITI’s best-selling vehicle, the QX60 seven passenger luxury crossover, sold 387 units in June.
  • The INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, INFINITI’s second best-selling vehicle, recorded sales of 284 units in June.
  • June marked the second-best month of sales so far in 2019 for the Q50 sports sedan, with 222 units sold.
INFINITI DIVISION SALES
June June Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change
INFINITI Division Total 1,021 1,398 -27.0 5,725 5,938 -3.6
Q50 222 225 -1.3 1,127 1,409 -20.0
Q60 48 86 -44.2 281 541 -48.1
Q70 4 7 -42.9 32 33 -3.0
Total Car 274 318 -13.8 1,440 1,983 -27.4
QX30 3 39 -92.3 90 204 -55.9
QX50 284 335 -15.2 1,578 790 99.7
QX60 387 567 -31.7 2,085 1,957 6.5
QX70 0 56 -100.0 0 370 -100.0
QX80 73 83 -12.0 532 634 -16.1
Total Truck 747 1,080 -30.8 4,285 3,955 8.3

SOURCE: INFINITI

