INFINITI reports June 2019 Canadian sales

|2019
|2018
|% Change
|June Sales
|1,021
|1,398
|-27.0 %
|CYTD
|5,725
|5,938
|– 3.6 %
Today, INFINITI reported total Canadian sales of 1,021 in June.
Highlights:
- INFINITI’s best-selling vehicle, the QX60 seven passenger luxury crossover, sold 387 units in June.
- The INFINITI QX50 luxury crossover, INFINITI’s second best-selling vehicle, recorded sales of 284 units in June.
- June marked the second-best month of sales so far in 2019 for the Q50 sports sedan, with 222 units sold.
|INFINITI DIVISION SALES
|June
|June
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|INFINITI Division Total
|1,021
|1,398
|-27.0
|5,725
|5,938
|-3.6
|Q50
|222
|225
|-1.3
|1,127
|1,409
|-20.0
|Q60
|48
|86
|-44.2
|281
|541
|-48.1
|Q70
|4
|7
|-42.9
|32
|33
|-3.0
|Total Car
|274
|318
|-13.8
|1,440
|1,983
|-27.4
|QX30
|3
|39
|-92.3
|90
|204
|-55.9
|QX50
|284
|335
|-15.2
|1,578
|790
|99.7
|QX60
|387
|567
|-31.7
|2,085
|1,957
|6.5
|QX70
|0
|56
|-100.0
|0
|370
|-100.0
|QX80
|73
|83
|-12.0
|532
|634
|-16.1
|Total Truck
|747
|1,080
|-30.8
|4,285
|3,955
|8.3
SOURCE: INFINITI