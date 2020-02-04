INFINITI reports January 2020 Canadian sales

Today, INFINITI reported total Canadian sales of 586 vehicles sold in January.
Highlights:
- The QX50 luxury crossover recorded its best January ever with 223 vehicles sold, an increase of 18.0 per cent from 2019. The QX50 was INFINITI’s best-selling vehicle in January.
- Sales of the INFINITI Q50 luxury sedan rose to 159 units sold in January, representing an increase of 47.2 per cent year-over-year.
|INFINITI DIVISION SALES
|January
|January
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|INFINITI Division Total
|586
|673
|-12.9
|586
|673
|-12.9
|Q50
|159
|108
|47.2
|159
|108
|47.2
|Q60
|31
|24
|29.2
|31
|24
|29.2
|Q70
|2
|2
|0.0
|2
|2
|0.0
|Total Car
|192
|134
|43.3
|192
|134
|43.3
|QX30
|1
|9
|-88.9
|1
|9
|-88.9
|QX50
|223
|189
|18.0
|223
|189
|18.0
|QX60
|113
|290
|-61.0
|113
|290
|-61.0
|QX70
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0.0
|QX80
|57
|51
|11.8
|57
|51
|11.8
|Total Truck
|394
|539
|-26.9
|394
|539
|-26.9
SOURCE: INFINITI