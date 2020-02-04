INFINITI reports January 2020 Canadian sales

   February 4, 2020

Today, INFINITI reported total Canadian sales of 586 vehicles sold in January.

Highlights:

  • The QX50 luxury crossover recorded its best January ever with 223 vehicles sold, an increase of 18.0 per cent from 2019. The QX50 was INFINITI’s best-selling vehicle in January.
  • Sales of the INFINITI Q50 luxury sedan rose to 159 units sold in January, representing an increase of 47.2 per cent year-over-year.
INFINITI DIVISION SALES
  January January Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
  2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change
INFINITI Division Total 586 673 -12.9 586 673 -12.9
Q50 159 108 47.2 159 108 47.2
Q60 31 24 29.2 31 24 29.2
Q70 2 2 0.0 2 2 0.0
Total Car 192 134 43.3 192 134 43.3
QX30 1 9 -88.9 1 9 -88.9
QX50 223 189 18.0 223 189 18.0
QX60 113 290 -61.0 113 290 -61.0
QX70 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
QX80 57 51 11.8 57 51 11.8
Total Truck 394 539 -26.9 394 539 -26.9

SOURCE: INFINITI

