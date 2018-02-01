Home > News Releases > INFINITI reports Canadian sales for January 2018

INFINITI reports Canadian sales for January 2018

February 1, 2018

Today, INFINITI announced January sales of 819 vehicles in Canada, an increase of 16.8 per cent over the previous year and a best January ever.

INFINITI highlights:

  • The 7-passenger QX60 luxury crossover continues to be INFINITI’s best-seller with 258 units sold, up 15.7 per cent.
  • The QX80 luxury sport utility vehicle saw a best January, ever recording 113 units sold, up 8.7 per cent.
  • The Q50 sedan had a strong month with 208 units sold, an increase of 150.6 per cent.
INFINITI DIVISION SALES
 

 

 January January Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD
2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change
INFINITI Division Total 819 701 16.8 819 701 16.8
Q50 208 83 150.6 208 83 150.6
Q60 75 52 44.2 75 52 44.2
Q70 5 13 -61.5 5 13 -61.5
Total Car 288 148 94.6 288 148 94.6
QX30 31 80 -61.3 31 80 -61.3
QX50 94 120 -21.7 94 120 -21.7
QX60 258 223 15.7 258 223 15.7
QX70 35 26 34.6 35 26 34.6
QX80 113 104 8.7 113 104 8.7
Total Truck 531 553 -4.0 531 553 -4.0
