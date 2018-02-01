INFINITI reports Canadian sales for January 2018

Today, INFINITI announced January sales of 819 vehicles in Canada, an increase of 16.8 per cent over the previous year and a best January ever.

INFINITI highlights:

The 7-passenger QX60 luxury crossover continues to be INFINITI’s best-seller with 258 units sold, up 15.7 per cent.

The QX80 luxury sport utility vehicle saw a best January, ever recording 113 units sold, up 8.7 per cent.

The Q50 sedan had a strong month with 208 units sold, an increase of 150.6 per cent.

INFINITI DIVISION SALES January January Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change INFINITI Division Total 819 701 16.8 819 701 16.8 Q50 208 83 150.6 208 83 150.6 Q60 75 52 44.2 75 52 44.2 Q70 5 13 -61.5 5 13 -61.5 Total Car 288 148 94.6 288 148 94.6 QX30 31 80 -61.3 31 80 -61.3 QX50 94 120 -21.7 94 120 -21.7 QX60 258 223 15.7 258 223 15.7 QX70 35 26 34.6 35 26 34.6 QX80 113 104 8.7 113 104 8.7 Total Truck 531 553 -4.0 531 553 -4.0

