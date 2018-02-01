INFINITI reports Canadian sales for January 2018

Today, INFINITI announced January sales of 819 vehicles in Canada, an increase of 16.8 per cent over the previous year and a best January ever.
INFINITI highlights:
- The 7-passenger QX60 luxury crossover continues to be INFINITI’s best-seller with 258 units sold, up 15.7 per cent.
- The QX80 luxury sport utility vehicle saw a best January, ever recording 113 units sold, up 8.7 per cent.
- The Q50 sedan had a strong month with 208 units sold, an increase of 150.6 per cent.
|INFINITI DIVISION SALES
|
|January
|January
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|INFINITI Division Total
|819
|701
|16.8
|819
|701
|16.8
|Q50
|208
|83
|150.6
|208
|83
|150.6
|Q60
|75
|52
|44.2
|75
|52
|44.2
|Q70
|5
|13
|-61.5
|5
|13
|-61.5
|Total Car
|288
|148
|94.6
|288
|148
|94.6
|QX30
|31
|80
|-61.3
|31
|80
|-61.3
|QX50
|94
|120
|-21.7
|94
|120
|-21.7
|QX60
|258
|223
|15.7
|258
|223
|15.7
|QX70
|35
|26
|34.6
|35
|26
|34.6
|QX80
|113
|104
|8.7
|113
|104
|8.7
|Total Truck
|531
|553
|-4.0
|531
|553
|-4.0