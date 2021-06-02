INFINITI QX80 wins large SUV category for We Predict Deepview True Cost Report Awards

The INFINITI QX80 has received the 2021 New Vehicle Deepview True Cost Award in the Large Premium SUV category

The INFINITI QX80 has received the 2021 New Vehicle Deepview True Cost Award in the Large Premium SUV category. The inaugural Deepview True Cost Report is presented by We Predict and honors new vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs. We Predict shared the report’s results during a webinar hosted by the Automotive Press Association (APA).

“We are pleased to have the QX80 honored with a Deepview True Cost Award,” said Jeff Pope, Group Vice President of INFINITI Americas. “For model-year 2021, the QX80 has been enhanced with new equipment, innovative technologies, and stylish features befitting its luxury status, and we are proud to see its continued recognition by credible third-parties.”

Deepview True Cost is the first report of its kind to measure service and warranty costs compiled from actual service records. The report measures money spent by owners and manufacturers of 2021 model-year vehicles after three months on the road. It reveals which brands and models across 21 segments, including electric vehicles (EVs), have the lowest service costs.

Available on the We Predict website, WePredict.com, the Large Premium SUV information calculates maintenance, unplanned repairs, warranty and recalls, service campaigns, diagnostics, and software updates. We Predict, uses machine learning and unique predictive methodologies to assist global blue-chip customers in anticipating and accelerating decisions on product, on market, as well as on financial performance. “We’re excited to have INFINITI be a part of our inaugural report, and announce the QX80 a winner of the large SUV category,” said James Davies, We Predict founder and CEO. “We look forward to providing consumers with data that matters and informs smart buying and service plans, and look forward to future reports and awards ceremonies featuring legacy brands like INFINITI for years to come.”

As INFINITI’s flagship full-size luxury SUV, the QX80 includes an advanced 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine that produces up to 8,500 pounds of towing capacity along with an updated INFINITI InTouch System with HD twin screen display, compatible with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

SOURCE: INFINITI