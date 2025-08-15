INFINITI QX80 Reimagined: QX80 Track Spec and QX80 Terrain Spec Showcase SUV’s Potential

The powerful capability and confident control of the all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 is elevated with two provocative concept vehicles. Revealed at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, QX80 Track Spec and QX80 Terrain Spec conceptsi unleash INFINITI’s luxury flagship and showcase how it can enable clients’ passions for living life to the maximum – without sacrificing style, comfort or luxury.

QX80 Track Spec represents INFINITI’s interpretation of the ultimate street performance SUV, evolving the sleek and purposeful QX80 into a more thrilling, focused performance machine. QX80 Terrain Spec offers overlanding enthusiasts the ability to securely venture nearly anywhere – in levels of comfort and sophistication unknown in most off-roaders.

“We wanted to unleash the full expressive power of INFINITI design with these QX80 concepts,” said David Woodhouse, vice president, Nissan Design America. “QX80 Track Spec and QX80 Terrain Spec were inspired by the diverse landscapes surrounding our Southern California design studio—where canyon roads test performance and mountain trails invite adventure. These vehicles explore two distinct expressions of strength and elegance, both unmistakably INFINITI in how they push the boundaries of what’s beautiful, capable and bold.”

“High performance and off-road capability are emotional entry points into how today’s drivers experience luxury,” said Tiago Castro, vice president, INFINITI Americas. “QX80 Track Spec and Terrain Spec reflect two distinct client mindsets—those who crave thrilling on-road performance and those who seek confident capability far beyond the pavement. These concepts embody INFINITI’s new, fast-to-market mindset—one that allows us to explore what resonates most with clients while accelerating our push into the premium SUV space.”

The ultimate SUV performer

The QX80 Track Spec concept signals its performance focus with unique rocker panels, front splitter, fender vent and front air intakes. It features the aggressive grille from the first-ever QX80 SPORT grade, while quad exhausts accompany a rear diffuser to signal the immense power on tap under the hood. The finishing touches are a matte metallic black-blue vinyl wrap and 24-inch wheels that enable a wider, more aggressive stance complemented by the vehicle’s fender flares.

Beneath the surface, precisely engineered mechanical enhancements transform QX80 Track Spec into a true high-performance machine. Its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 features a new turbocharger system and exhaust, generating 650+ horsepower and 750+ lb-ft of torque—an approximate 50% increase in both. Notably, these gains were achieved using stock internal components through a carefully integrated engineering approach that includes upgraded compressors, a higher-capacity intercooler, new fuel injectors, ram air intake and a lower-restriction exhaust. Together, these refinements underscore INFINITI’s commitment to quality, durability and engineering that supports real-world performance demands. This marks the highest horsepower output in the brand’s history. Enlarged front Brembo brakes help rein in the engine’s additional performance, contributing to QX80 Track Spec’s exhilarating driving experience.

Capability is elemental

The QX80 Terrain Spec concept interprets today’s overlanding fashions for a luxurious experience. An elevated ride height, off-road wheels with all-terrain tires and durable fender flares ensure QX80 Terrain Spec can reach the most dramatic landscapes, and return, confidently. It’s equipped for adventure with limb risers, a rooftop-mounted lightbar and pop-up tent, plus durable protective covers over the lower front and rear fascias for protection from the elements. The concept dazzles in its satin dark basalt vinyl wrap and shows its no-nonsense approach to trail durability with a unique side-exit exhaust.

Features available on the standard QX80 would prove invaluable for the Terrain Spec concept’s adventures beyond the pavement. Invisible Hood Viewii uses advanced image processing to project an image of what’s directly underneath the vehicle onto the in-car displays, helping clients avoid rocks, gulleys and other hazards. Similarly, 3D Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detectioniii permits a third-person, rotating view of QX80’s surroundings, help evaluate nearby obstacles when covering rough ground.

Thoughtful inspiration

The all-new INFINITI QX80 continues to earn accolades from clients, media and industry. It earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2025, claimed a spot in the Popular Science Best of What’s New Awards in the automotive category, was named Best-in-Class Premium SUV by the New England Motor Press Association, and took top honors for Best New Interior and Best Interior from the Texas Auto Writers Association.

The pair of QX80 SUVs complement the introduction of the INFINITI QX65 Monograph concept in Monterey, which provides a tantalizing preview of the next new vehicle in INFINITI’s product renaissance.

