Infiniti QX60, Nissan Pathfinder earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards

The 2023 Infiniti QX60 and 2022-23 Nissan Pathfinder earn 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, following modifications to the driver seat of the Pathfinder. The midsize luxury SUV and midsize SUV are built on the same platform.

To earn either of the Institute’s two awards this year, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK, at least one good or acceptable headlight system must be available. For the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

Both vehicles meet all those requirements. However, the award applies only to Pathfinder vehicles built after July 2022. Earlier, the Pathfinder missed out on an award because it failed to earn a good rating in the head restraints and seats evaluation.

Both SUVs come with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Acceptable headlights are standard on the Pathfinder, while two types of good-rated headlights are available on the QX60.

SOURCE: IIHS