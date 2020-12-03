INFINITI QX50 wins 2021 Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Award third year running

The INFINITI QX50 has been bestowed the 2021 Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Award in the Premium Compact Crossover segment. This marks the third year in a row the QX50 has been recognized with the award and was received after more than 150 new vehicles were test-driven.

“Winning the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award for the third year in a row shows that our designers and engineers understand what consumers want in a luxury crossover and we are proud the QX50 continues to deliver,” said Jeff Pope, Group Vice President of INFINITI Americas.

The Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Award is based on objective ratings and by distinguishing itself through performance value compared to others in the class. The 2021 QX50 hits all the premium compact SUV high points, with its stylish design and revolutionary VC-Turbo engine*, the world’s first production engine with variable compression to offer both power and efficiency on demand, while balancing the sport and utility sides of the SUV equation.

“In a class of vehicles that can be surprisingly expensive, the QX50 shines not only for value, but for a deft balance of refinement and sportiness,” said Tom Appel, Publisher, Consumer Guide.

For 2021, the QX50 continues the excellence first established in the 2019 model with unmistakable INFINITI signature design elements. The 2021 model incorporated a higher level of standard equipment across all models, including rear seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags, Automatic Collision Notification with emergency call, acoustic laminated front side glass, and Wi-Fi Hotspots. The LUXE model is now available with an appearance package that includes 20-inch black-painted wheels, dark chrome accents, black grille mesh and mirror caps, and a graphite headliner.

Available technologies on the QX50 include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Traffic Sign Recognition, Head-up Display, Direct Adaptive Steering, Tow Package and Climate Package as well as driver assistance features such as ProPILOT Assist, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

SOURCE: INFINITI