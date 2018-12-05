INFINITI QX50 voted as AutoGuide.com 2019 Reader’s Choice Luxury SUV of the Year

The 2019 INFINITI QX50 has been recognized as the Luxury SUV of the Year by AutoGuide.com readers.

Top honors are determined by the readers of the 700+ automotive websites in the AutoGuide.com Group umbrella. The award-winning mid-size luxury crossover, the all-new INFINITI QX50 earned more votes than any other vehicle in a highly competitive class, including the Cadillac XT4, Audi Q8, Lexus UX, BMW X5, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Volvo XC40, Mercedes G-Class, Porsche Cayenne, BMW X2, Jaguar I-Pace and Jaguar E-Pace.

“The INFINITI QX50’s interior sets the bar high for other vehicles in this segment,” says Jodi Lai, AutoGuide.com Editor-in-Chief. “Combined with a handsome style and that excellent VC-Turbo engine, it’s a winning formula.”

The well-appointed 2019 QX50 boasts an advanced VC-Turbo engine, driver-centric interior and eye-catching design. The vehicle balances efficient performance with comfortable luxury and style.

On sale now at INFINITI retailers nationwide, the 2019 QX50 is the brand’s most advanced vehicle to date and embodies everything INFINITI stands for: Beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance features. The all-new INFINITI QX50 features the world’s first production-ready variable compression, the VC-Turbo, engine providing the power and strength of a sprinter with the efficiency and endurance of a marathon runner. It combines the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of an advanced four-cylinder diesel engine.

For more information about the 2019 INFINITI QX50, please visit: https://www.infinitiusa.com/crossover/qx50/

SOURCE: INFINITI