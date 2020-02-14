INFINITI Qs Inspiration concept makes national debut at the Canadian International Auto Show

Today, INFINITI took another step into its future electrified portfolio through the INFINITI Qs Inspiration, which made its national debut at the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS) in Toronto. Continuing its tradition of displaying concept vehicles in Canada, the Qs Inspiration is the fourth concept from INFINITI to appear consecutively at CIAS.

“The Qs Inspiration Concept precedes a new-generation electrified production model from INFINITI, one of a series of advanced-powertrain road cars to be launched in the years ahead,” said Adam Paterson, managing director, INFINITI Canada. “Electrification presents an opportunity to reinvent the INFINITI brand globally through high-performance, low-emission models which offer a thrilling drive experience and total range confidence.”

The INFINITI Qs Inspiration previews a product that will offer a new perspective on the sports sedan format, with an elevated driving position and high-performance electrified all-wheel drive power. It also introduces a distinctive new body style for INFINITI, challenging the accepted ‘three-box’ sedan layout. Unshackled from the requirement to accommodate an internal combustion engine as the principal means of propulsion, the physical proportions of the sports sedan can be transformed.

Inside, the minimalist cabin combines striking artistry and craftsmanship and features two distinct zones: a clutter-free cockpit designed to engage the driver, and a relaxed passenger zone that makes the most of the generous interior space.

Globally, INFINITI will offer five new models including three electrified vehicles within the next five years. The next INFINITI vehicle to launch is the QX55, a new SUV coupe, which features a sporty, coupe-like roofline. The QX55 is inspired by the iconic first-generation FX performance crossover and will be available at the end of 2020.

For more information about Qs Inspiration concept: Click Here

A level up on anniversary celebrations – presenting INFINITI “Fast Forward”

To celebrate its 30th anniversary in North America, INFINITI created an arcade game called “INFINITI Fast Forward”, which commemorates its past achievements and looks forward to the future. This interactive installation is a tribute to the halcyon days of arcade gaming in the 1980’s- the decade of INFINITI’s inception – and was developed exclusively for Canada.

INFINITI Fast Forward allows visitors to experience the history of INFINITI and what’s to come in the near future. INFINITI Fast Forward will be activated through three arcade game machines located in the front of the INFINITI stand.

During the five-minute game, attendees will drive some of the classic INFINITI vehicles through the years, starting with the Q45 sedan, and will “level up” to the G35 coupe, QX50 luxury crossover, and finally the QX Inspiration. Throughout the game, numerous INFINITI world-first technologies will be collected, including but not limited to Blind Spot Warning, Lane departure Warning, and Around View Monitor.

The game will feature road hazards to traverse, allow social sharing using the hashtag #INFINITIFastForward, and allow for entry into a contest to win a number of great prizes.

World first technologies

For the last three decades, INFINITI has had technological innovation at its core, with a history of developing world-first technologies that have enhanced owners’ driving experiences. The brand remains true to this ideal today.

From launching the world’s first fully-active suspension in 1989, INFINITI has since introduced a series of world-first driver assistance technologies such as the RearView Mirror or back-up camera (2001), Lane Departure Warning (2005) and Around View Monitor (2007).

This commitment to innovation has extended to the powertrains found in INFINITI cars, including the brand’s award-winning naturally-aspirated, performance-hybrid and twin-turbo V6 engines. Most recently, INFINITI launched the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, dubbed VC-Turbo.

In addition to “INFINITI Fast Forward” and Qs Inspiration concept, the 2020 line-up is on public display at the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show, which runs February 14th through February 2

SOURCE: Infiniti