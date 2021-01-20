INFINITI Q60 wins Vincentric’s 2021 best value in America award

The INFINITI Q60 has been recognized by Vincentric as the winner of the 2021 Best Value in America Award in the Luxury Coupe segment. This honor is a model-specific award that determines the best value in each segment. The Q60 was also recently recognized as a best certified pre-owned vehicle.

Vincentric calculates cost of ownership by combining the costs associated with depreciation, insurance, repairs, maintanence, finance, fuel, taxes and state fees, as well as opportunity cost to create a measured price of ownership. Vincentric identifies the Best Value in America Award winners by identifying which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs, given their market segment and initial purchase price.

“Winning the Vincentric 2021 Best Value in America Award emphasizes the outstanding performance of the 2021 Q60,” said Jeff Pope, Group Vice President of INFINITI Americas. “The commitment our engineers have to consistently creating quality luxury vehicles is a constant source of pride.”

The Q60 offers a daring exterior design, tailored interior, and advanced technology in three grade levels, each of which is available in a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. The most recent 2021 INFINITI Q60 is equipped with Automatic Collision Notification with Emergency Call, rain-sensing wipers, along with a suite of driver assist features such as Blind Spot Warning, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Intelligent Cruise Control, and more.

“There’s a broad range of factors that affect a vehicle’s cost of ownership,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “The INFINITI Q60 came out on top for a luxury coupe based on all costs incurred by owning and operating the vehicle.”

SOURCE: INFINITI