INFINITI Q50 AND Q70 named segment leaders in J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Resale Value Awards

The INFINITI Q50 sports sedan and Q70 performance luxury sedan both placed among the top models within their respective segments in the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Resale Value Awards.

The experts at J.D. Power evaluated 244 vehicle models using a sample of over 650,000 transactions with an average of 3,500 data points assessed on each vehicle. The award selection process takes used vehicle wholesale prices – based on wholesale records from January through June 2018 for vehicles that are three years old – and divides them by the vehicle’s original purchase price.

“At INFINITI, we make it a priority to ensure that each vehicle will stand the test of time, offering lasting value and quality, and we are honored to be recognized in J.D. Power’s Resale Value Awards,” said Jennifer Moser, Director Pre-Owner Strategy and Sales, INFINITI USA. “Through our Certified Pre-Owned program, we are able to give owners peace of mind knowing that their vehicle will continue to perform like new through every mile driven in its lifetime.”

The brand’s Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program provides buyers with the exceptional experience of owning an INFINITI vehicle at a pre-owned value, combined with the peace of mind of having passed a rigorous 167-point inspection and up to six years unlimited mileage warranty. The INFINITI CPO benefits include complimentary first year basic maintenance, emergency roadside assistance, complimentary service courtesy vehicle and more. Service and warranty repairs are available through over 200 retailers nationwide, all delivering the INFINITI Total Ownership Experience, the philosophy and commitment to customer satisfaction.

One of INFINITI’s best-selling models, the Q50 sports sedan delivers a rewarding driving experience with a variety of innovative powertrain options, including the VR-series 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, which was named to the prestigious Ward’s 10 Best Engines list for two consecutive years. The Q50 also offers more advanced safety features than the competition, including world’s first technologies such as Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Backup Collision Intervention.

The INFINITI Q70 performance luxury sedan offers sporty styling that provides a powerful exterior presence. Inside, the roomy, comfortable interior environment features standard leather-appointed seating, standard Japanese Ash wood trim or available White Ash silver- powdered wood trim, as well as standard premium audio. The Q70 is also available as the long- wheelbase 2019 INFINITI Q70L, boasting an additional 5.6 inches of rear seat legroom and giving rear passengers a more comfortable space.

More information on the INFINITI Q50 and Q70 is available at www.infinitiusa.com.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI will electrify its entire lineup from 2021 onward. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, ranking #1 in customer satisfaction with Dealer Service among Luxury Brands by J.D. Power and being a most trusted luxury brand according to AMCI, as well as its world’s first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.infinitiusa.com. You can also follow INFINITI USA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.