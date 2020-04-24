INFINITI ProPILOT Assist arrives in world’s biggest auto market with the new 2020 QX50

INFINTI is bringing its innovative ProPILOT Assist driver assist technology to the world’s biggest automotive market, China, with the new 2020 QX50. Buyers of the brand’s award-winning mid-sized SUV in China, will now be able to enjoy the benefits of the advanced driver assist technology, designed to empower and support the driver during highway travel.

INFINITI ProPILOT Assist combines Lane Keep Assist and Advanced Intelligent Cruise Control technology to help keep the QX50 centered in its lane and maintain a set distance from the traffic in front. Developed to support the driver, the hands-on, eyes-on system helps to enhance the driver’s experience behind the wheel, rather than remove them from the equation.

“China is an important growth-market for INFINITI and in 2019, the QX50 was our best-selling vehicle in that market. The 2020 INFINITI QX50 with ProPILOT Assist arrives this month setting a new bar for driver assist technologies in the premium segment for our valued Chinese customers,” said Mike Colleran, Corporate Vice-President and Global Chairman of INFINITI Motor Company.

In a continued effort to maintain vigilance against the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 INFINITI QX50 was unveiled via a livestream event hosted by local executives with the support of a celebrity brand ambassador. Broadcast across several popular social media platforms, at its peak, up to 10 million people across China joined the livestream.

“After thorough local validation, it’s a pleasure to offer ProPILOT Assist to INFINITI customers here in China” said Kevin Mao, Managing Director of INFINITI China. “Anyone that drives on highways or spends time in heavy traffic during their daily commute will appreciate the benefits of ProPILOT Assist and arrive feeling less fatigued.”

“INFINITI buyers eschew the ordinary and appreciate both style and substance. Pairing the powerfully elegant design with this cutting-edge technology reinforces the QX50’s ability to deliver this combination, ensuring they not only make a style statement but also as drivers, benefit from technology that delivers intuitive support,” said Dongfeng INFINITI Motor Co. Executive Vice President Gao Zhenghao.

The INFINITI QX50, manufactured by Dongfeng INFINITI Motor Co., Dalian plant, has been producing the current generation QX50 for China since April 2018.

The adoption of ProPILOT Assist as part of the 2020 updates for the QX50 in China adds to the premium mid-size SUV’s long list of innovative features including its award-winning VC-Turbo engine, an all-new premium infotainment and connectivity system, developed exclusively for China with an updated exterior color palette.

The 2020 INFINITI QX50 goes on sale in China this month.

SOURCE: INFINITI