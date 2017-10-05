INFINITI posts 17th consecutive sales record; sales increase by 11 percent globally in the first nine months of this year

NFINITI has posted its 17th consecutive monthly global sales record. INFINITI sold 21,523 vehicles globally in September, an increase of 8% compared to last September, and sold 182,884 vehicles so far this year, an increase of 11% compared to same period last year. This was the best September sales month for INFINITI in the Americas (with USA & Canada), in China, and in Taiwan.

“I would like to thank the INFINITI customers around the world for their continued trust in the INFINITI brand and our products and to thank our dealers for their dedication and commitment to the business. The recent growth of INFINITI is built on the new Q50 sedan and demand for our strong SUV lineup. INFINITI has achieved very positive momentum and we will have more exciting news in the next two months with two new SUVs coming for global markets,” said Roland Krueger, Chairman and Global President of INFINITI Motor Company.

INFINITI has had strong sales across its regions in 2017:

In the Americas, INFINITI sold 125,361 vehicles year-to-date, a 16% increase; in the United States, 113,714 vehicles, an 18% increase; in Canada, 9,536 vehicles, a 10% increase; and in Mexico, 1,424 vehicles. In Latin America, INFINITI sold 687 vehicles so far this year, a 4% increase

INFINITI had its best calendar year-to-date in China with 33,804 vehicles sold, an increase of 16% compared to last year

Sales momentum in Asia and Oceania remains strong, with Taiwan setting all-time sales record for year-to-date with 1,812 vehicles sold, an extraordinary increase of 40%. In Australia, 582 vehicles were sold, a 1% increase and a sales record

In Europe, INFINITI has sold 14,083 vehicles so far this year, and in the Middle East, 4,698 vehicles

