INFINITI names Kyle Wierzbicki as Regional Vice President, INFINITI USA West Region

INFINITI Americas has announced that Kyle Wierzbicki is promoted to regional vice president, INFINITI USA West Region effective January 2, 2019.

Currently senior manager of CMM and C&I for INFINITI Canada, Wierzbicki joined INFINITI Canada in 2015 as national general manager prior to moving into his current role in 2017.

Before joining INFINITI, Wierzbicki held a number of positions with BMW Group Canada, including regional sales manager, business development manager – parts & accessories, and senior event marketing specialist. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce (H.B.Com) from Laurentian University.

Wierzbicki will be based in Irvine, Calif. and report to Mike Colleran, vice president INFINITI Americas, and replaces Eric Anderson, who has elected to retire.

SOURCE: INFINITI