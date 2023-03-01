Infiniti enhances client convenience and flexibility with SignatureFLEX lease program

Building on its commitment to enhancing the client experience, INFINITI today announced SignatureFLEX for INFINITI vehicles, a lease enhancement for all new INFINITI lease customers

With SignatureFLEX, new lessees can easily add miles during their lease contract if they are approaching or may exceed their mileage limit – providing a more personalized option that allows clients to pick the mileage that matches their lifestyle. The option is especially appealing for those driving lower distances annually.

SignatureFLEX builds on INFINITI’s tradition of delivering programs that enable top-rated client satisfaction, including INFINITI Premium Care, an integrated maintenance program that includes up to three years of inspections, oil changes and tire rotations; and an all-new MyINFINITI app that helps provide clients a comprehensive, connected way to manage their vehicle, including payments to INFINITI Financial Services (IFS).

“SignatureFLEX is the latest example of how we are tailoring the INFINITI experience to offer unprecedented convenience and flexibility to our clients,” said Craig Keeys, Group Vice President at INFINITI Americas. “Alongside INFINITI Premium Care and our MyINFINITI app, SignatureFLEX helps elevate the INFINITI ownership experience, allowing owners to enjoy their vehicle without additional worry about lease mileage limits.”

SignatureFLEX is available on all new leases and on all INFINITI vehicles and lease terms, including the ultra-low-mileage, 5,000-mile/36-month leasing option. At any time throughout the lease, clients can conveniently purchase additional mileage through the IFS web portal or mobile app. INFINITI vehicles with compatible connected car technology will provide automatic, personalized notifications to drivers about their current and projected lease mileage.

SOURCE: Infiniti