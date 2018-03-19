With the application website for this year’s 2018 INFINITI Engineering Academy now open, INFINITI has confirmed that it will be partnering with Harvard University Professor Dr. Julia Minson, a specialist in the subject of ‘decision science’, during the registration and final judging process.

Dr. Minson will work with the INFINITI Engineering Academy to conduct ground-breaking research into decision making in engineering, and how engineers perform under pressure to make decisions when faced with vast amounts of complex data. The learnings from the research will then be incorporated by both INFINITI engineering and motorsport teams to optimise their decision-making processes.

The calibre of the candidates entering the INFINITI Engineering Academy is getting higher each year and with increasing numbers applying, Dr Minson and her team will be there to help ensure only the top students are recruited.

“Attracting top new talent is crucial for success in Formula One, and the INFINITI Engineering Academy helps us do that”, said Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing. “It’s a fantastic initiative that takes recruitment in F1 to a whole new level, and brings new and diverse talent to the sport, which is crucial to its future development.

“The Academy Engineers that we have working with us at Enstone are a big asset to us as we continue to strengthen our technical resource. We look forward to recruiting the seven 2018 winners and expect the same great levels of talent we have seen in the previous ones”, added Abiteboul.

