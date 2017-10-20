Infiniti to display Prototype 9 Concept at ArtCenter College of Design Car Classic 2017

Infiniti will exhibit its Prototype 9, a sleek, open-wheeled electric retro roadster concept, on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Car Classic 2017 at ArtCenter College of Design. Prototype 9 will be on display for auto enthusiasts, art aficionados and weekend adventurers attending the day-long celebration.

Car Classic serves as a reminder that behind every beautifully designed car is an innovative and talented designer, making it an ideal event for presenting Prototype 9, a concept developed from its beginnings as a design sketch by Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan Senior Vice President, Global Design.

“What if Infiniti had created a race car in the 1940s? If one were to imagine an open-wheeled Infiniti racer on the famous circuits of the era, such as Japan’s Tamagawa Speedway, what would that look like?” said Albaisa. “The sketches were stunning and the idea so compelling that we had to produce a prototype.”

As other departments at Nissan became aware of the project, they volunteered their time to create the first Infiniti to be powered by a new EV powertrain, a combination of advanced technology and traditional craftsmanship.

Celebrating Infiniti’s passion for design and its predecessors’ entrepreneurial spirit, Prototype 9 reimagines what might have been for a 1940s Infiniti grand prix race car and was inspired by an emerging era of Japanese motorsports.

For more information on Prototype 9, visit:

http://infinitinews.com/en-US/infiniti/usa/releases/infiniti-reveals-prototype-9-at-2017-pebble-beach-concours-d-elegance

For more information on the ArtCenter Car Classic 2017, visit: http://www.artcenter.edu/carclassic/

