Infiniti Canada partners with Techstars to deliver first-ever Infiniti Techstars Startup Weekend in Toronto

The first Canadian INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend debuts in Toronto, Ontario on October 20-22 with a focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities

Today, INFINITI Canada announced its partnership with global startup ecosystem, Techstars to deliver the first Canadian iteration of the INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend. The initiative is part of a worldwide partnership between INFINITI Motor Company and Techstars for entrepreneurs across six markets, including Canada. The purpose of the INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend is to bring together a diverse range of talent from multiple industries to pitch new startup ideas as well as work on developing prototypes, demos and pitch presentations, all in just 54 hours. The first Canadian event will take place at Workhaus, Commerce Court in Toronto, Ontario from October 20-22, with a focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities.

The INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend will connect Techstars’ global ecosystem of influential community leaders, founders, mentors and investors with local entrepreneurs inspired to build scalable and successful businesses. Similar to INFINITI LAB, the luxury car brand’s technology accelerator program, this partnership with Techstars is the latest initiative in INFINITI’s longstanding commitment to fostering entrepreneurial talent and harnessing the power of innovation.

“INFINITI has always been driven by the spirit of innovation, we are constantly seeking opportunities to both engage with and elevate the entrepreneurial at heart,” says Adam Paterson, managing director, INFINITI Canada. “Our partnership with Techstars will enable us to build momentum and create business opportunities across Canada through the INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend. We are committed to empowering talented entrepreneurs to achieve success.”

With Techstars’ proven ability as a worldwide network to help entrepreneurs succeed, the INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend represents the first step in bringing together the world’s most promising entrepreneurs to hone their ideas and build their business skills. By growing the startup ecosystem and deepening connections within the community during these weekend programs, the path for entrepreneurs from inspiration to IPO is set in motion.

The upcoming INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend in Toronto, Ontario is aimed at supporting entrepreneurs as they develop business ideas and explore areas of opportunity in the field of technology and innovation. The INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend provides a platform to empower enterprising individuals to push the boundaries of the tech industry and receive the business support, advice and funding they need to bring innovative new products to market. The IoT and Smart Cities edition will provide an innovative platform to address the problems and opportunities relating to internet-enabled devices, showcasing entrepreneurial talent in Canada.

The first-ever Canadian INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend is now seeking applicants to participate. Early bird deadline is October 13. For more information about the first Canadian INFINITI Techstars Startup Weekend, please visit: http://communities.techstars.com/canada/toronto/startup-weekend/10713.

