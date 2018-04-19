Infiniti to build five new models in China

Highlighting the importance of the Chinese automotive market, INFINITI Motor Company, Ltd. have announced, ahead of the Beijing International Motor Show, that they will build five new vehicles in China over the next five years, beginning with the all new QX50 SUV.

Roland Krueger, Chairman and Global President, INFINITI Motor Company, Ltd. said “Over the next five years INFINITI is planning to localize five new vehicles in China, tripling our sales here in our fastest growth market, globally. As part of our roadmap to electrify our portfolio, we anticipate that by 2025, more than 50% of new INFINITI vehicles sold globally and in China will be electrified. Together with our partner Dongfeng Motor Company Ltd., INFINITI is pursuing localization in China for China, expanding our network footprint and introducing new technologies, such as our world’s first variable compression engine (VC-Turbo), and vehicle electrification, such as e-POWER. We will continue to strive to make INFINITI the top premium challenger brand in the market.”

The Beijing motor show will be the first time for INFINITI to show off its all-new INFINITI QX50 premium SUV in Asia, with local production of the vehicle expected to begin ramping up shortly at the company’s manufacturing facility in Dalian. These will be sold exclusively to the Chinese market and will be available for sale later this year.

Also making its Asian debut will be the stylish and innovative INFINITI Q Inspiration concept car which represents the next step in INFINITI design. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI’s new form language for saloons and the start an era of electrified powertrains.

In 2017, INFINITI sold a record 48,408 vehicles in China, a 16 percent increase from the prior year.

