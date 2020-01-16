INFINITI at the 2020 Montreal International Auto Show

Entering the 2020 model year, INFINITI continues its commitment to embracing innovation and pushing the limits of what’s possible in product design, innovative technologies and customer care. Looking further ahead into its fourth decade, INFINITI is redefining its product designs, technologies and customer experience for an electrified future.

One of the most notable developments for 2020 is INFINITI’s new-generation infotainment system. The HD twin-screen system, which keeps the name ‘INFINITI InTouch™’, improves the driving experience and keep motorists better connected while on the road. The platform offers an array of new functionality, including standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

In addition, for 2020 a number of safety, security and driver assistance features becomes standard on all grade levels. For example, on the QX50 luxury crossover, those new standard features include: Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear View Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, Rear parking sensors.

