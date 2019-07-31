INFINITI and MotorTrend Group bring Japanese Automotive Invitational back to Pebble Beach Automotive Week in celebration of INFINITI’s 30th anniversary

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – INFINITI and MotorTrend Group are partnering again to present the second annual Japanese Automotive Invitational (JAI) to Pebble Beach Automotive Week from Aug. 16 to 18. Among a week of vintage automotive events, the JAI is distinguished as the premier experience dedicated to Japanese automotive achievements, culture, and the future of Japanese-inspired innovation and design.

The three-day event will display Japanese automobiles in a festive and relaxed atmosphere along with presentations from top industry experts. This year’s JAI will celebrate INFINITI’s 30th Anniversary through the theme, “Progenitors and Icons: 30 Years of Japanese Luxury,” which will connect audiences to the past icons of Japanese automotive heritage. The INFINITI Inspiration concept line will be on display in the INFINITI Pavilion, adjacent to the JAI. This trio of concept cars shown together for the first time represent the future of INFINITI showrooms.

“We are very excited to partner with INFINITI for the sixth year at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and delighted to bring back the Japanese Automotive Invitational to celebrate INFINITI’s 30th Anniversary with a wonderful display of past icons of Japanese luxury,” said MotorTrend’s Editor-in-Chief Ed Loh. “We are dedicated to showcasing the best in automobile luxury, culture, design and innovation, and this year’s vehicles will not disappoint.”

Vehicle highlights include the 1963 Prince Skyline Sport, 1966 Nissan CSP 311, 1967 Mazda Cosmo Sport, and 1990 INFINITI Q45, represent some of the major performance, luxury, technology, engineering, ingenuity, and motorsports achievements in history.

“INFINITI is celebrating 30 years of world’s first technologies, performance, and standout design. We are thrilled to showcase our legacy once again at the Japanese Automotive Invitational,” said Phil O’Connor, director, Marketing Communications and Media, INFINITI USA. “As we connect audiences with our heritage, we will also offer a glimpse into INFINITI’s future with our trio of Inspiration concepts, which hint to a new era of bold design and electrified powertrains.”

Located adjacent to the INFINITI Pavilion on Concours Plaza near the Pebble Beach Golf Academy, the JAI is open Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 18, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. No ticket is required. Following are specific events which are scheduled:

Live art demonstrations by Makoto Endo, who famously uses chopsticks to fling ink onto canvas to create one-of-a-kind paintings, will be held each day

MotorTrend editorial staff will be on-site Friday and Saturday at 10:00 am, noon and 2:00 pm for guided tours of the JAI

Loh will host the 30 Years of Japanese Luxury forum on Friday, Aug. 16, at 3:00 pm as part of the 2019 Pebble Beach Classic Car Forums held at the Inn at Spanish Bay

MotorTrend’s International Bureau Chief Angus MacKenzie will lead a Fireside Chat at the INFINITI Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2:00 pm

Following this event, the “Honorary Medallion” will be presented to a select owner of a vehicle shown at the JAI

“The Japanese Automotive Invitational, brought to us by our partners at INFINITI and MotorTrend, makes an important contribution to the collector car world,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “It expands our vision of cars and our appreciation of our shared automotive history, and it leads toward new definitions of elegance and excellence.”

Special thanks to additional partners who help curate the show field: the Petersen Automotive Museum, California Automobile Museum, Jeremy Stilwell (Nissan North America), Mike Malamut, Mark Brinker, Myron Vernis, Adam Carolla, Big Mike and Richard Plavetich.

SOURCE: INFINITI