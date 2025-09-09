Infineum set to further reduce carbon emissions through collaboration with logistics partner Den Hartogh

In 2024, Den Hartogh, Infineum’s logistics partner, introduced the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel in its trucks

In 2024, Den Hartogh, Infineum’s logistics partner, introduced the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel in its trucks. This initiative was expected to reduce carbon emissions from transportation between our manufacturing site in Vado Ligure and another third-party drumming site in Italy.

Infineum recently stepped up our adoption of HVO fuel from Den Hartogh in June 2025, a move contributing to our decarbonisation efforts across the value chain. *

As a renewable diesel alternative derived from waste fats, vegetables, and oils, HVO fuel offers a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% and a decrease in nitrogen oxide emissions by 30%.

Jeff Thompson, Infineum’s Procurement Director, says “I’m excited to see how our collaboration with suppliers like Den Hartogh is delivering real impact toward Infineum’s sustainability goals. We’re constantly advancing our products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and use more sustainable raw materials. It’s inspiring to see our logistics operations evolving in parallel to deliver these products—finding sustainable and cost-effective solutions that truly make a difference.”

Infineum is pleased to collaborate with our suppliers to drive our sustainability goals, a core part of our sustainability strategy.

For more information on sustainability at Infineum, please visit: https://www.infineum.com/sustainability/.

*Emissions reductions are verified through book and claim certificates

SOURCE: Infineum