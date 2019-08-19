Infineum delivers 2nd generation of Volkswagen 0W-20 fuel economy lubricant

Infineum P6088: designed to meet the requirements of the latest generation of the Volkswagen Standards VW 508 00 / 509 00, also known as “Volkswagen BlueOil”.

This newest addition to Infineum’s market leading PCMO product portfolio provides full coverage for Volkswagen’s top-tier specifications with Infineum P6088 for 0W-20 VW 508 00 / 509 00 and Infineum P6080A for 0W-30 and 5W-30 VW 504 00 / 507 00.

With CO2 reduction firmly on the agenda, Volkswagen updated the VW 508 00 / 509 00 specifications in 2018 for wider global application, including China.

Building on the strength of Infineum’s response to VW’s 1st generation BlueOil, Infineum P6088 has been developed for wider geographic coverage, meeting demanding fuel economy requirements while improving engine protection. This includes going above and beyond the requirements of the specification and adding additional features, notably, LSPI protection.

Chris Locke, Infineum EVP for Marketing and Technology, stated “Volkswagen engine oil programmes present some of the most challenging lubricant developments, pushing boundaries in terms of fuel economy and overall performance. Our latest additive technology uses cutting-edge formulation knowledge to deliver against this diverse set of specification needs, while also maintaining a strong focus on cost effectiveness for use in global applications.”

SOURCE: Infineum