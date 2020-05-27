Infineum: Covid-19 – Update from Infineum CEO

To our valued customers and business partners:

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have serious impacts on people’s health, wellbeing and livelihoods, and on the closedown and restart of economies, Infineum remains committed to supporting our customers, business partners, communities and employees.

The health and safety of our colleagues and everyone with whom we interact continues to be our number one priority and the driver of our actions.

Throughout the crisis, our extensive business continuity plans have allowed us to keep all of our plants and laboratories running continually, albeit with extraordinary regimes in terms of hygiene, PPE, cleaning, zoning, discrete shifts and social distancing. This allowed us to build inventory and to deliver flawlessly to our customers. With the significant downturn being experienced in the industry value chain, we are currently scaling down production in certain facilities to match demand. That said, our commitment to flawless supply continues.

The impact of this virus in terms of human tragedy leaves us deeply saddened, and we may need to brace for more disturbing scenes as the virus spreads to regions where health care is more challenging. In the earlier-hit regions where governments are taking steps to re-open the economy, thoughts are turning to how to safely return people to the work place. Infineum has started to implement a comprehensive plan to allow more operational people onto our sites and to increase operations wherever it is safe to do so. These plans will, of course, align with government regulations and pandemic circumstances in each location, with the aim of increasing output over and above the current critical operations in order to better serve our customers.

2020 will continue to be a challenging year, with industry demand in the second half of 2020 and into 2021 being the key unknown. Whatever the forward scenario, we remain committed to our three key priorities of: (i) health and safety, (ii) maintaining operations for our customers and (iii) ensuring Infineum remains financially resilient in order to support our customers and employees as the world recovers from the economic impact of Covid-19.

I continue to be incredibly proud of Infineum employees and how they have kept our operations functioning throughout this crisis, despite significant personal challenges. At the same time, they have been so generous with their time, effort and money, working in the local community and donating to local and global charities.

Once again, I would like to thank all our customers and business partners for their continued business and co-operation in these difficult times. Working together, we will prevail.

Trevor Russell, CEO

SOURCE: Infineum