Infineum CEO Trevor Russell delivers keynote interview

As previously announced Infineum CEO Trevor Russell recently delivered the keynote interview ‘The next decade for additives’ at the 24th World Base Oils & Lubricants Conference in London.

At one of the highest attended sessions of the conference, Trevor was interviewed by the President UEIL, Valentina Serre-Holm, who asked Trevor a range of interesting questions.

His messages were clear; additives and lubricants have an important environmental role to play, there is opportunity for growth despite the uncertainty in mobility changes forecast around the world, and it is increasingly important to remove ‘bad’ complexity from our industry.

Trevor’s views clearly resonated with the audience who gave excellent feedback, rating his interview very highly.

To read more about this interview, please go to Infineum Insight.

SOURCE: Infineum