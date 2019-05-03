Infineon XENSIV™ TLI4971: New current sensor for industrial applications

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) will launch a new family of current sensors and is presenting its first member at this year’s PCIM trade fair. The family will consist of precise and stable coreless Hall sensors. They offer a high level of flexibility as customers can individually program product parameters such as the current range, the overcurrent threshold and the output mode.

The first product, XENSIV™ TLI4971, covers measurement ranges from ±25 A to ±120 A. It addresses industrial applications such as electric drives up to 50 kW or photovoltaic inverters. Further members of the product family to follow in 2020 will be qualified for automotive applications.

The coreless open loop current sensor offers an accurate and stable current measurement – provided as an analog output voltage. Based on Infineon’s market-proven temperature and stress compensation the sensitivity error is as low as 2 percent at room temperature. It can be reduced below 2 percent with a single point in-system calibration. Furthermore, differential measurement with two Hall cells ensures high accuracy even in a noisy environment with cross-talk from adjacent current lines or magnetic stray fields.

The TLI4971 has two output pins for fast overcurrent signals. Customers can program the threshold levels of the overcurrent signals and thus adopt them to system requirements without the need of further external components. The signals can be used for pre-warning and system shut-down. In addition, the device also provides a signal in case of an over- or under-voltage condition for the supply voltage.

Due to the coreless concept, the TLI4971 fits into an 8x8x1 mm leadless QFN type package (TISON-8). The layout of the current rail provides best in class thermal performance for currents up to 120 A, at no extra cost. The device is intended for use in high voltage application and incorporates galvanic isolation up to 1.1 kV (maximum repetitive isolation voltage V IORM).

