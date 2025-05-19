Infineon will supply Rivian’s R2 Platform with power modules for electric vehicle traction inverters

Infineon Technologies AG will supply Rivian’s R2 platform with power modules for traction inverters

Infineon Technologies AG will supply Rivian’s R2 platform with power modules for traction inverters. The R2 platform will use silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon (Si) modules from Infineon’s HybridPACK™ Drive G2 family. Supply is expected to start in 2026. Additionally, Infineon will supply other products for the platform, including AURIX™ TC3x microcontrollers and power management ICs.

“We are committed to enhancing the performance and range of electric vehicles jointly with innovative automotive companies like Rivian,” said Stefan Obersriebnig, head of the product line for high voltage modules in Infineon’s Automotive Division. “Our dedication for innovation and zero-defect quality has made us the preferred partner of the automotive industry. With our broad product portfolio, system expertise and manufacturing capabilities, we are a key enabler of emission-free, sustainable mobility.”

HybridPACK Drive is Infineon’s market-leading power module family for electric vehicles. With more than 10.5 million units sold since 2017, it contributes significantly to the transition to electromobility. This transition will lead to strong market growth for power semiconductors, especially those based on wide bandgap materials like SiC.

With the expansion of its Kulim fab, Infineon is building the world’s most competitive 200-millimeter SiC power fab and further strengthens its market-leading role as a high-quality, high-volume supplier to the automotive industry. As “Infineon One Virtual Fab” for highly innovative wide bandgap (WBG) technologies, Infineon’s production sites in Kulim and Villach share technologies and processes. This allows for fast ramping and smooth and highly efficient operations in SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) manufacturing and reinforces Infineon’s technological leadership across the spectrum of all power semiconductor materials, in silicon as well as SiC and GaN.

SOURCE: Infineon