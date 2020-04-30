Infineon: Tailor-made superjunction MOSFET performance for automotive applications with new 650 V CoolMOS™ CFD7A series

Supporting the needs of the electro-mobility market, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) launches its new product family: the CoolMOS™ CFD7A series. These silicon-based, high-performance products can be used in both the PFC and the DC-DC stage of on-board charger systems and HV-LV DC-DC converters specifically optimized for electric-vehicle applications.

With several years of experience in the automotive field, Infineon combines highest quality going well beyond the AEC Q101 standard with unrivalled technology know-how for the CoolMOS CFD7A series.

The CoolMOS CFD7A is fully compatible with system voltages up to 475 V DC. Higher efficiency levels are made possible by the Kelvin-source concept reaching peak efficiency levels up to 98.4 percent measured. Thanks to their intrinsic fast body diode and the broad portfolio line-up in TO and SMD packages, the CFD7A devices are very well-suited for PFC and DC-DC stages. The product family allows reaching higher switching frequencies with low gate losses enabling more power-dense hence more compact designs. Additionally, the new CoolMOS technology platform was tailored to meet the needs of the rough automotive environment, especially in terms of cosmic radiation and design robustness. Cosmic radiation was tackled right from the beginning of the development process and is proven by experimental results.

The broad package portfolio enables easy design-in and additional benefits. When using Infineon’s 650 V CoolMOS CFD7A technology in combination with the D²PAK 7-pin package, customers benefit not only from the enhanced efficiency but the excellent thermal behavior and the extended creepage distances too.

The CoolMOS CFD7A family is manufactured on the highly automated 300 mm production line, which contributes to reach the zero-defect target in mass production while fulfilling the growing market demand.

SOURCE: Infineon